SIU sets dates for 2021 Family Weekend, Homecoming

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced dates have been set for the 2021 Saluki Family Weekend and Homecoming.
Saluki Family Weekend will take place on Friday, September 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26. The SIU Football team will take on the Illinois State Redbirds on Sept. 25.
Most family weekend events include a contest, brunch, Greek Sing, craft sale and the family tailgate, but planning for these activities are not finalized.
A complete schedule, updates and further details on Family Weekend will be posted online here.
SIU Homecoming is scheduled for Sunday, October 10 through Saturday, Oct. 16. The Salukis will will take on the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Oct. 16.
Multiple activities are typically planned during homecoming week for returning alumni, students, faculty, staff and community members. A parade, pep rally, tailgating, and homecoming court election are just a few.
Activities for Homecoming week have not been finalized, but when events are scheduled, they will be posted online here.
Organizers of both events said they will be monitoring any developments in the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the health of participants, students, staff, visitors and the community safe and to comply with state guidelines.
