SCC announces annual High School Writing Competition

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College is continuing its longstanding tradition of hosting the annual High School Writing Contest.
Each year, Shawnee College faculty member Dr. Ryan Thornsberry conducts the contest to offer young authors a creative outlet in the region.
The contest consists of three categories of writing judged in two divisions:
- 9th/10th
- 11th/12th grades.
The categories include:
Short Fiction
This category includes short stories or excerpts from longer works.
Entries should be no more than 1,000-1,500 words—one entry per student.
Poetry
Poetry of all kinds is encouraged.
There is no length limit for each poem, but please limit submissions to four poems per student.
Poems will be judged individually.
Non-fiction Essay
This category includes more formal topics such as literary criticism, researched arguments, or informational research essays.
They may include research, but it is not required. Entries should be no more than 1,000-2,000 words with one entry per student.
All entries must be computer-produced and printed on standard 8½ x 11 paper.
Students may submit in any or all categories.
Three copies of each entry should be paper clipped to one copy of the entry form (available online at www.shawneecc.edu).
Students’ names should appear only on the entry forms and not on their submitted work(s).
The deadline for entries to arrive at Shawnee College is February 14, 2021.
Cash awards and prizes will be presented to winners in each division and each category, and a ceremony to celebrate the student writers will be held at a later date.
