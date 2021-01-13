Regional library provides free lunches during pandemic

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri regional library is providing free meals during this COVID-19 pandemic.
The Riverside Regional Library has extended their free bagged lunch program to families in all six locations in Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties.
Riverside Regional Library Director Jeff Trinkle says this is in conjunction with their summer reading program where they provided lunches for kids that were not in school and needed food.
“Whatever we can do to help, we will,” Trinkle said. “With the uncertainty of our kids going back to school, some still doing virtual classes and things like that, it’s the same need. They still need these lunches.”
Food insecurity rose in 2020 in southeast Missouri compared to the previous year due to the pandemic according to statistics from the SEMO Food Bank.
Trinkle said it’s important we help our children and neighbors get through these tough times.
“We’re seeing them flying off the table or if we see we’re getting low, we’ll reorder more (bagged lunches),” Trinkle said. “That kind of lets us know that it’s something that is necessary and that a lot of families can use and need.”
Inside the lunch is a tuna salad cup, sunflower kernels, raisins, enriched crackers and apple sauce.
If you need a bagged lunch, Trinkle said you do not have to be a member to get a meal, nor do you have to show any income requirements as everyone is welcome to them.
