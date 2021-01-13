Perry Co., Ill. reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported twelve additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
There have now been 2,634 confirmed cases.
The diagnosed individuals include:
Females
o 1 in her 30s, 1 in her 40s, 2 in their 50s, 1 in her 60s
Males
o 1 under 14, 1 in his 30s, 2 in their 50s, 2 in their 60s, 1 in his 70s
There are 279 active cases.
To date, 2,303 have recovered and 52 people have died.
