Perry Co., Ill. reports 12 more COVID-19 cases
The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported twelve additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)
By Jessica Ladd | January 13, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 1:43 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported twelve additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There have now been 2,634 confirmed cases.

The diagnosed individuals include:

Females

o 1 in her 30s, 1 in her 40s, 2 in their 50s, 1 in her 60s

Males

o 1 under 14, 1 in his 30s, 2 in their 50s, 2 in their 60s, 1 in his 70s

There are 279 active cases.

To date, 2,303 have recovered and 52 people have died.

