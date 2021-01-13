Mega Millions reaches 4th largest jackpot ever

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Mega Millions jackpot has reached the fourth highest jackpot ever.
Many people are trying to get a ticket for the large jackpot that will be drawn on Tuesday night.
The Mega Millions drawing will take place at 10 p.m.
Many people will be hoping they have the winning ticket.
Harold Mays, the acting director of the Illinois Lottery says no winner has won the Mega millions for the last four months.
That’s why the Jackpot is this large.
He says this is the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
The Jackpot currently sits at $625 million.
“Its a function of how many drawings occur and so this current role series has been going on since September. So were in the 34th draw. So, when you have that many drawings it’s just accumulation of sales sort of drive the value of the jackpot,” explains Mays.
Dave Armstrong the Owner of Farm Fresh in Carterville says he has the lucky location for a winner.
“I’m at firm belief that today were absolutely gonna sell the winner on the mega millions. I think that’s going to be a luck person right here in Carterville,” said Armstrong. “A lot of people come in they are real excited about the big jackpot and they want to be a part of that.”
Scott Fitzgerald was coming in to buy his Mega Millions Ticket at Farm fresh, he says if he won, this is what he would do.
“Oh I’d give a big chunk here to improve his store. I’d do that I’d help out on community endeavors and also paid debts,” said Fitzgerald.
Mays says to play smart.
“One thing that we want to make mention is always play responsibly and play safe and so this is an opportunity to enjoy some of the fun, associated with jackpots, dream a little bit but also sort of help support the growth of revenue in the state,” said Mays.
All residents in the Heartland are eligible to play for a chance to win big.
