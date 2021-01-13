Ky. reports 4,560 new COVID-19 cases, 47 additional deaths deaths

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s fourth-highest report of new COVID-19 cases and third-highest report of new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 4,560
New deaths: 47
Positivity rate: 12.29 percent
Total deaths: 2,991
Currently hospitalized: 1,702
Currently in ICU: 403
Currently on ventilator: 225
