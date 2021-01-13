ISP investigating pedestrian hit, killed on Rte. 127

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit and killed on Route 127 in Perry County on Tuesday, January 12.
According to an ISP preliminary investigation, Jeremy Lueker, 38 of Pinckneyville, was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on Rte. 127 just south of Primrose Road shortly before 6 p.m.
ISP said Lueker was killed in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle, Shelly Steinwagner, 46 of Highland, Ill., was not hurt in the crash.
All lanes of Rte. 127 were shut down to traffic for approximately 5 hours and 20 minutes to allow ISP to conduct an investigation.
The roadway was reopened at 10:18 p.m.
ISP said charges are pending the investigation.
