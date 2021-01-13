Ill. reports 5,862 new COVID-19 cases

ILLIINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 5,862 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths on Wednesday, January 13.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,046,030 cases, including 17,840 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Laboratories reported 76,107 specimens on Wednesday for a total of 14,339,584 having been processed since start of pandemic.
As of Tuesday night, 3,642 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 749 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
As of Tuesday night, 703,525 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.
In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 972,050.
IDPH is currently reporting a total of 384,658 vaccines administered, including 48,811 for long-term care facilities.
