Heartland florist suggests shopping early for Valentine’s Day flowers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Flowers may be more of an expression than ever before, this Valentine’s holiday.
A local florist suggest you order early to ensure your love bird gets what they want.
“They just brighten up a dark spot in people’s heart right now” said Darrell Faire.
Darrell Faire owns Angel Garden Florist in Cape Girardeau.
This year he recommends you send orders earlier than usual.
“I would say starting now” said Flaire.
Valeria Leadbetter is the lead designer.
She said they are sending more flowers during the pandemic, for family in nursing homes and the sooner they know what to get, the easier it is for you.
“Especially custom orders” said Leadbetter.
Locals told me, because of COVID they plan shop early, and show their love with scented tulips or orchids.
“I will drop by the florist to make arrangements for a floral delivery” said Ron Accord.
“You never know what to expect. It might be gone then you’ll be upset” said Alexis Hardesty.
Even young lads plan to show their blossoming love.
Faire suggests delivery for those who do not feel comfortable, picking up orders during this time.
