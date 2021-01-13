Egyptian Health Department reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified of 24 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Saline County has 11 new cases, Gallatin County has two new cases, White County also has 11 new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 2,120 lab confirmed positives, including 38 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,389 lab-confirmed positives, including 23 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 417 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
