Cold front moves through the Heartland tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a lot of high clouds moving across the are but temperatures were pleasant for this time of the year. Our gusty southwesterly winds we relax a bit after sunset but will stay up enough to keep temperatures from dropping fast. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.
Thursday will be cloudy and breezy as the cold front moves through the area. Highs will occur early ahead of the front, mainly in the lower 50s. Winds will gust over 25 MPH at times. Temperatures will fall through the 40s later tomorrow into tomorrow evening.
A strong area of low pressure will move towards the Heartland Friday night. this will bring a chance for snow flurries and snow showers to the area. Stay tuned for the latest.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.