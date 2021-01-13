Cape Airport submits renovation plans to FAA

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Municipal airport is one step closer to renovation upgrades.
The airport recently submitted a plan to the Federal Aviation Administration for the approval of a new terminal.
“The goal is always to expand service, so if we were able to do that, it would be fantastic,” said Airport Manager Katrina Amos.
Amos also said in the past couple of years the airport has received various grants and is currently looking for more funding to aid in the renovation of a new airport terminal.
“We continue to work on the terminal area master plan. That is a process where we review the facility and look at what our needs are,” she said.
Afterwards, they submitted the plan to the FAA.
“To take a look at it. See if they agree with the plan that we have in place. If they do then we can move forward with the new terminal that we have been proposing for the last couple years. As well as some other improvements that we have been working on,” she said.
Like restrooms beyond the security check point, more aircraft storage hangers and more.
“I think a new terminal will provide a window into our community. When your traveling you want to start your travel off in a comfortable atmosphere. You want to be able to charge your phone, and have a comfortable bathroom and a place for your child to sit and rest comfortable. So those are all the types of things we want to make sure that we have,” said Amos.
Theses renovations will help keep the airport up-to-date and comfortable for patrons.
“We are trying everything we can to be conservative and utilize these funds to the best of our ability so the airport is positioned for future growth and development,” she said.
Amos tells KFVS12 she hopes to hear back from the FAA about the approval of the renovation plan, within the next few months.
