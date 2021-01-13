Above Average Temperatures Today!

Clear skies this morning with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday in the upper 20s and low 30s. Isolated areas can see light fog this morning but winds are preventing many counties from seeing this develop. If there is an area with fog, and isolated slick spot may be seen on a bridge/overpass. Mostly sunny skies starting off the day with more upper-level clouds arriving by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick up during the afternoon out of the southwest with gusts up to 20mph.
Additional clouds increase tonight with temperatures getting into the low to mid 30s by Thursday morning. Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with breezy winds up to 25mph. Clouds increase during the afternoon and evening ahead of a front. A few showers possible with a chance of snowflakes mixing in. No impacts expected. It will be warm again in the low 50s early on in the day.
Clouds take over heading into the weekend. There are a few disturbances that could bring some snowflakes/light snow primarily in our northern counties. This does not appear to have major impacts, but it could bring a light dusting to some areas.
-Lisa
