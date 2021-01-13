Above Average Temperatures Today!

Clear skies this morning with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday in the upper 20s and low 30s. Isolated areas can see light fog this morning but winds are preventing many counties from seeing this develop. If there is an area with fog, and isolated slick spot may be seen on a bridge/overpass. Mostly sunny skies starting off the day with more upper-level clouds arriving by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick up during the afternoon out of the southwest with gusts up to 20mph.