More sunshine tomorrow, clouds increase Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We finally saw sunshine across all of the Heartland making for a cool but pleasant day. Tonight we will see clear skies and this will allow for temperatures to fall quickly after sunset. Southerly winds will help keep temperatures from falling as low as last night. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will begin to increase late tomorrow night ahead of our next cold front. We will see breezy southwesterly winds early Thursday bringing low 50s to most areas. Temperatures will begin to fall behind the front Thursday afternoon. We could see a few showers late Thursday into Thursday night. Rain could mix with snow before ending in a few areas but no major impacts are expected.
