More sunshine tomorrow, clouds increase Thursday

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will begin to increase late tomorrow night ahead of our next cold front. We will see breezy southwesterly winds early Thursday bringing low 50s to most areas. Temperatures will begin to fall behind the front Thursday afternoon. We could see a few showers late Thursday into Thursday night. Rain could mix with snow before ending in a few areas but no major impacts are expected.