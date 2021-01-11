What you need to know Jan. 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, January 11.
It’s a very cold start to the work-week.
Wake-up temps are in the 20s and a few scattered 30s.
This morning will be cloudy, with an isolated flurry or sprinkle in the Bootheel and western Tennessee.
Clouds will begin to push out of the Heartland later this afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid 30s north to upper 30s south.
Tonight clouds will clear out and subfreezing temps will set in towards Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 40s.
Our warming trend continues for a few more days.
Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 50s before a cool down sets in near the end of the week.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Trump as she pushes the vice president and Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to force him out, warning that Trump is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.
- President Trump is ordering the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for two U.S. Capitol Police officers who have died since last Wednesday’s violent protests at the Capitol, as well as all members of law enforcement across the nation.
- A man who police say killed three people and wounded four others during a series of shootings in and around Chicago posted nonsensical and expletive-laced videos in the days and hours leading up to the attacks.
- A new place for outdoor activities is in the works in Perryville.
- Nestle-Purina has donated $25,000 to help the City of Puxico build a new animal shelter.
- Experts from the World Health Organization are due to arrive in China this week for a long-anticipated investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
- President Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick, the football coach of the New England Patriots and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles.
- As schools in Kenosha, Wisconsin, prepare to return to in-person learning, one teacher who believes she contracted COVID-19 in the classroom then passed it on to her husband, who died, is fighting that decision.
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Friday on County Road 651 in Stoddard County.
- Pope Francis’ personal doctor has died of complications from COVID-19, according to the Vatican’s newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.