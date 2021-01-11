Very Cold and Cloudy Monday Morning

A very cold start to Monday with temperatures in the 20s and a few 30s out there. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy to cloudy during the morning hours due to a system off to our south. Precipitation should stay to our south in Tennessee and Arkansas, but I wouldn’t rule out an isolated flurry or raindrop today in the bootheel/western Tennessee. This will be something to monitor through the morning hours. Heading further into the afternoon, clouds will start to clear especially in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri turning into partly cloudy/mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach the mid 30s north to upper 30s south.
Tonight, clouds clear out and subfreezing temperatures set in as we head into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny warmer temperatures in the upper 40s. A warming trend will continue into the low 50s Wednesday and Thursday before we cool down heading near the end of the week.
The end of the week into the weekend looks to be our next chance at seeing precipitation.
-Lisa
