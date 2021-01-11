Very Cold and Cloudy Monday Morning

A very cold start to Monday with temperatures in the 20s and a few 30s out there. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy to cloudy during the morning hours due to a system off to our south. Precipitation should stay to our south in Tennessee and Arkansas, but I wouldn’t rule out an isolated flurry or raindrop today in the bootheel/western Tennessee. This will be something to monitor through the morning hours. Heading further into the afternoon, clouds will start to clear especially in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri turning into partly cloudy/mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach the mid 30s north to upper 30s south.