Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 11.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,711 new COVID-19 cases and 81 additional deaths on Sunday.
Currently there are 3,527 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout Illinois. Of these patients, 740 are in the ICU and 391 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Illinois is 9.1 percent.
A total of 1,028,750 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 17,574 deaths.
Currently, 14,103,289 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
