Gov. Parson Bicentennial Inauguration Ceremony set for Monday

By Marsha Heller | January 11, 2021 at 3:59 AM CST - Updated January 11 at 7:07 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will be sworn in as the 57th Governor of the State of Missouri on Monday, January 11 at the 2021 Bicentennial Inauguration.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on the South Lawn of the Capitol building in Jefferson City.

This will be a historic “Bicentennial Inauguration,” marking the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood.

Tomorrow marks Missouri's Bicentennial Inauguration as we kick-off the celebration of 200 years of Missouri history....

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Sunday, January 10, 2021

In preparation for the inauguration, a prayer service was held in Gov. Parson’s hometown of Boliver over the weekend.

The service included speakers from local churches and music from the Southwest Baptist University Band.

He has sounded forth the trumpet that shall never call retreat; He is sifting out the hearts of men before His Judgement...

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Saturday, January 9, 2021

