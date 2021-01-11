Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 11.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 3,232 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths on Sunday.
Currently, there are 1,713 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 380 are in the ICU and 212 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 12.45 percent.
A total of 303,625 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 2,901 deaths and 39,006 recoveries.
As of Sunday, 3,619,434 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.
