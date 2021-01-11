First Alert: Cold, cloudy Monday

(KFVS) - It’s a very cold start to the work-week.
Wake-up temps are in the 20s and a few scattered 30s.
This morning will be cloudy, with an isolated flurry or sprinkle in the Bootheel and western Tennessee.
Clouds will begin to push out of the Heartland later this afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid 30s north to upper 30s south.
Tonight clouds will clear out and subfreezing temps will set in towards Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 40s.
Our warming trend continues for a few more days.
Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 50s before a cool down sets in near the end of the week.
