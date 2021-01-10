Perryville applies for state grant to create outdoor recreation area

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Possible new additions to Perryville are in works, that will give you the chance to enjoy one another while outdoors.
“I think that our outdoor spaces have never been busier than they are the past year,” said Chad Suetteerer.
In 2019, Perryville native Chad Sutteerer and his wife took an 8-month trip around the west, where he fell in love with the outdoors.
“We decided that if we were going to move back, we wanted to bring that here if possible,” said Suetterer.
That being, a trail where people can hike, bike, and interact with one another.
“When we got back, we started approaching people, asking about where we can get permission to look at building a trail,” said Suetterer.
So, he teamed up with Trish Erzfeld, the Director of the Perry County Heritage Tourism, to help bring their vision to life.
“The proposal that we made to the Perry County commission consists of a 4.5-mile, multi-use trail going around legion lake,” said Erzfeld.
Before meeting Suteerer, residents reached out asking for more biking and hiking opportunities. If they receive a state grant from the recreational trails program, it can be here as early as 2022.
“It is our hope to apply for this grant and get funding from this grant. Construction couldn’t begin until October,” said Erzfeld.
Both Suteerer and Erzfeld said there is much to the park yet unseen, and the addition of the trail will show that.
“I think the location of legion lake park is perfect for our residents to access,” said Erzfeld.
“If this trail goes in it will give access for people to be able to hike back in there to see what is actually here, I think it will blow some people’s minds,” said Suetterer.
The grant can go up to 250,000 dollars and will only cover partial costs of the trail.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.