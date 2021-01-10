KSP investigates two car crash involving on-duty police officer

By Ashley Smith | January 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST - Updated January 11 at 2:53 AM

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating a two-car crash involving an on-duty Hopkinsville Police Officer, on January 9 at approximately 8:45 p.m.

The early investigation shows that officer Timothy Humble was patrolling on Dawson Springs Road in his marked police car when a 2018 Hyundai Elantra struck him in the rear.

The Elantra was driven by 18-year-old Armon White, with three passengers inside.

Humble and White were transported to a hospital for serious injuries.

Two of White’s passengers had injuries that were not serious.

The investigation is ongoing by Accident Reconstructionist Trooper Jacob Stephens.

