KSP investigates two car crash involving on-duty police officer

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating a two-car crash involving an on-duty Hopkinsville Police Officer, on January 9 at approximately 8:45 p.m.
The early investigation shows that officer Timothy Humble was patrolling on Dawson Springs Road in his marked police car when a 2018 Hyundai Elantra struck him in the rear.
The Elantra was driven by 18-year-old Armon White, with three passengers inside.
Humble and White were transported to a hospital for serious injuries.
Two of White’s passengers had injuries that were not serious.
The investigation is ongoing by Accident Reconstructionist Trooper Jacob Stephens.
