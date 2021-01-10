First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our cloudy, chilly pattern looks to continue another 24 hours or so….before finally breaking down Monday and especially Tuesday. Although it’s not impossible that some areas could see a bit of sun today, for the most part today is looking about like Saturday: cloudy and cold with highs in the 30s. A winter storm developing today over west Texas will move into the Mid-South on Monday, bringing an area of snow and rain very close to our region….but it looks like any significant precip will stay just south of our area. Memphis is forecasting wet snow for Monday, for example.
A little light snow and rain may brush our southernmost counties on Monday….otherwise the upcoming work week continues to look dry with a warming trend. Monday will still be chilly despite some sunshine finally breaking through. And the middle of the week will bring mostly sunny and milder (but still cool) conditions. A dry front on Thursday will introduce cooler and breezier conditions on Friday and Saturday. Our next significant precip event may not appear until about the 18th or so.
