First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our cloudy, chilly pattern looks to continue another 24 hours or so….before finally breaking down Monday and especially Tuesday. Although it’s not impossible that some areas could see a bit of sun today, for the most part today is looking about like Saturday: cloudy and cold with highs in the 30s. A winter storm developing today over west Texas will move into the Mid-South on Monday, bringing an area of snow and rain very close to our region….but it looks like any significant precip will stay just south of our area. Memphis is forecasting wet snow for Monday, for example.