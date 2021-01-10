First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a cold, cloudy weekend there is hope of sunshine and warmer temps as we get into the work week! Clouds and even a few flurries look to hang around this evening and into the overnight….but should begin to thin out later tonight….and Monday looks to finally become partly cloudy….maybe even mostly sunny by afternoon. It will stay rather chilly, however, with a light north breeze and highs in the upper 30s to around 40 or so. A weather system will be moving through the lower Mississippi Valley early Monday, but this storm is trending a bit further south, and any significant precip from this is now expected to stay south of our counties….and mainly south of Memphis.