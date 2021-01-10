FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, chilly pattern continues

(KFVS) - Our cloudy, chilly pattern looks to continue another 24 hours or so….before finally breaking down Monday and especially Tuesday.
A winter storm developing today over west Texas will move into the Mid-South on Monday, bringing an area of snow and rain very close to our region.
It looks like any significant precipitation will stay just south of our area.
A little light snow and rain may brush our southernmost counties on Monday.
Overall, the upcoming work week continues to look dry with a warming trend.
Monday will still be chilly despite some sunshine finally breaking through.
And the middle of the week will bring mostly sunny and milder conditions.
A dry front on Thursday will introduce cooler and breezier conditions on Friday and Saturday.
Our next significant precipitation event may not appear until about the 18th or so.
