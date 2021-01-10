Egyptian Health Dept. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | January 10, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 1:44 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on January 10, 2021, of twelve residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s

o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their teens

o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 40′s

White County

o Female: 1 in their 90′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,085 lab confirmed positives, including 37 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,360 lab-confirmed positives, including 23 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 413 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

