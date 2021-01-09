Vienna business destroyed after fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Last night a Heartland business went up in flames, leaving only ashes and smoke behind.
A car dealership is left in ruins, after a disastrous fire.
“We were on scene until about 2:16 this morning,” said Brent Williams.
Vienna Fire Chief Brent Williams said that at about 7:30 p.m. last night they received a call for a commercial structure fire at Bob Harper Ford Dealership in Vienna.
“We arrived with heavy smoke and fire showing throughout the building,” said Williams.
Willams said, after hours of battling, they were finally able to contain the flames with assistance.
“We had 10 fire departments on scene last night. A little over 70 fire fighters,” said Williams.
Willimas said that leading up this morning, there were still hotspots from the fire the night before.
“No other businesses damaged and no injuries. There is going to be a little bit of smoldering from debris probably for the next couple of days,” said Williams.
The owners of Bob Harper Ford Dealership said they expect to be back in business soon.
The fire is currently being investigated by the Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.