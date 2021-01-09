Three arrested during KSP drug investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Jan. 9, troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1, and McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Woodward Street in Paducah at around 12:30 p.m.
The search warrant was part of a larger drug investigation in Livingston and McCracken County.
During a search, troopers and deputies found around 4 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, liquid methamphetamine, around $34,000 in cash, and two handguns.
As a result, troopers arrested Jesse B. Leach, 35 and Jennifer L. Brimahll, 33, of Paducah.
Troopers also arrested Sean M. Smith, 43 of Ledbetter, Kentucky.
Leach and Brimhall were each charged with Engaging in Organized Crime, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Greater than 2 grams Methamphetamine), Conspiracy to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Offense, and Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess. Smith was charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Greater than 2 grams Methamphetamine).
Smith was also charged in Livingston County with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalina - Buy/Possess. and Conspiracy to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Offense.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper William Propes.
Kentucky State Police was assisted in the investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Paducah Police Department.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.