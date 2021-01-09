Power outage postponed for Gibson EMC’s Clinton, Kentucky substation

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has postponed a planned outage on Sunday night, January 10, due to the weather.
They have not rescheduled the outage at this time.
2,760 consumer-members served out of the Clinton, Kentucky substation will be affected.
It is required to make repairs to the TVA substation transformer damaged Thursday, Jan. 7.
It will affect the same members who experienced an outage Thursday, night.
Waiting would put these members at risk of a longer unplanned outage.
