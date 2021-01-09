MSHP investigates fatal single vehicle accident

DEXER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred on January 8, around 6 p.m.
While traveling south on County Road 651, a 16 year old driver over corrected after running off the left side of the roadway.
Their 1999 Jeep Cherokee flipped over, a 17 year-old occupant was pronounced dead on the scene by the Stoddard County Coroner, Brent Stidham.
The driver and another 17 year-old occupant were taken to a local hospital for moderate injures.
While the driver was wearing their seat belt, the two 17 year-old occupants were not.
There is no word on the condition of the three other occupants or whether or not they were wearing seat belts.
In Missouri, seat belts must be worn by the driver and all passengers when the driver has an intermediate license and, after the first 6 months of having an intermediate license, drivers may not operate a motor vehicle with more than three passengers who are under 19 years old and who are not members of their immediate family.
The Jeep was totaled.
This is the first fatality in 2021 for MSHP Troop E.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.