Gov. Beshear: Kentucky surpasses 300,000 total COVID cases as of Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In a video update provided by Governor Andy Beshear Saturday, the commonwealth of Kentucky has reported more than 300,000 cases since the pandemic began.
On Saturday, 4,240 new COVID cases were confirmed in Kentucky, which brings the total number of cases to 300,398 as of Saturday.
Positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now at 12.32 percent, which the governor reported as the highest it has been in Kentucky since May.
“This is not the time to hamper our ability to fight a deadly virus,” Beshear said.
An additional 20 deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in Saturday’s update, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 2,876.
“This is everywhere, and we all have a duty to fight back against it,” Beshear said. “We need you to be at your very best.”
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
