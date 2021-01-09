First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our quiet but chilly/dreary pattern is set to continue a bit longer. A layer of clouds covering the region looks to stick around through Sunday or Sunday night…but may finally move out by Monday. There may be some breaks in the clouds tonight and Sunday, but the overall trend continues to be chilly and mainly overcast. On Monday an upper system coming out of Texas will brush just to our south….and we may end up with some clouds and flurries or snow showers in our southeastern counties, but at this point it looks like measureable precip will just miss us.