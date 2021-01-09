First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our quiet but chilly/dreary pattern is set to continue a bit longer. A layer of clouds covering the region looks to stick around through Sunday or Sunday night…but may finally move out by Monday. There may be some breaks in the clouds tonight and Sunday, but the overall trend continues to be chilly and mainly overcast. On Monday an upper system coming out of Texas will brush just to our south….and we may end up with some clouds and flurries or snow showers in our southeastern counties, but at this point it looks like measureable precip will just miss us.
After a near-miss on Monday, the rest of the week is looking mostly dry. More sunshine and a brief warming trend will start on Tuesday….with highs back above average for a few days….but a mainly dry cold front will introduce breezy and colder northwest flow again by next Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.