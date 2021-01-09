FIRST ALERT: Cold and cloudy

(KFVS) - The next couple days will be chilly and dreary.
Light north winds and a cloud coverage will keep it cold again today.
There is some indication that the clouds could begin to break up tonight and Sunday, but this not certain.
Otherwise…highs this weekend will be mainly in the 35 to 40 range…with lows tonight mostly in the 20s.
On Monday an upper system will be moving through the lower Mississippi Valley.
This storm will bring rain and snow to the southern plains….but looks to skip by just to our south.
We may end up with clouds and even some flurries on Monday…but unless it shows a significant shift to the north should not be a major player for us.
Later next week we will see moderating temperatures, at least for a few days, with highs in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.
