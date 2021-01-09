Endangered missing person alert issued for Monroe Co. woman

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - At the request of the Waterloo Police, the Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.
The Waterloo Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Lauren Miller.
Lauren is a 38-year-old, white female, who is 5 foot 8 inches and weighs 140 lbs.
Lauren has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a short sleeve t-shirt and cut off shorts.
She was last seen at Dollar Tree at 520 Edwardsville Road at 12:25pm on January 8.
Lauren was driving a silver 2015 Toyota Sienna with Illinois License plate, R561626.
Miller has a condition that places her in danger.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Miller should contact the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-8651.
