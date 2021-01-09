Egyptian Health Dept. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, January 9.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- Female: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 2 in their 50′s, 1 in their 60′s
- Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 50′s
White County
- Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s
- Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 50′s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,077 lab confirmed positives, including 37 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,359 lab-confirmed positives, including 23 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 380 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
