Egyptian Health Dept. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, January 9. (Source: Live 5)
By Jessica Ladd | January 9, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 1:47 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, January 9.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 2 in their 50′s, 1 in their 60′s
  • Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 50′s

White County

  • Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s
  • Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 50′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,077 lab confirmed positives, including 37 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,359 lab-confirmed positives, including 23 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 380 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

