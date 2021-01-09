Eddyville man arrested after crashing stolen SUV while running from police

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - An Eddyville man, Cameron B. Doles, was arrested after crashing a stolen SUV while running from police.
Deputy Keith Suits of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling US 641, he met a silver 2011 Dodge Nitro.
The driver did not dim his headlamps and had a taillight violation.
As Deputy Suits was turning around to perform a traffic stop on this vehicle, the operator fled South bound on US 641 at a high rate of speed.
Deputy Suits lost sight of the SUV.
It was located minutes later.
Two drivers stopped to help Doles after he crashed at the intersection of US 62, US 641, & KY 3305.
He had hit a metal utility pole head-on at speeds estimated to be over 80 mph.
Doles then fled the scene on foot before being picked up by a passing driver and taken home.
The investigation found that Doles had stolen the SUV by waiting until the SUV’s owner had fallen asleep, and taking his keys.
Doles was found at his home and detained without incident.
The victim was notified and confirmed the vehicle was stolen.
Doles was arrested and charged with the following criminal offenses:
- Failure to Dim Headlights
- Vehicle Taillight Violation
- No Operator’s License
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
- Theft by Unlawful Taking-Auto (Under $10,000)
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.