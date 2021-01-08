Carbondale business ticketed for indoor dining

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -The City of Carbondale ticketed Mary Lou’s grill for indoor dining just before the New Year, but Marilynn Martin, the owner of the downtown restaurant, said its not fair.

She said she believes its unfair because, “we are following the safety guidelines, as were the other four restaurants to my knowledge.”

The City ticketed four other restaurants for violating an ordinance prohibiting indoor dining during the pandemic, including Don Sol, Fujiyama’s Steakhouse, Qin Guan and Sergios.

Mary Lou’s was issued the warning a month ago but, she’s taking a stand against it, to stay in business.

“We cant make it just on carryout. We have to be open inside properly,” explained Martin.

Martin said she was ticketed on News Year’s Eve. She must go before a judge. Her fine could be as high as 750 dollars per day for indoor dining.

The City of Carbondale released this statement:

“The City’s primary goal is to provide public safety and protect citizens and visitors of Carbondale. Our City Council and community expect us to enforce the City’s ordinances during this public health crisis. Our efforts to gain voluntary compliance have been notably successful, but unfortunately, in some cases, we have gotten to the point where tickets are unavoidable. While we respect the challenges, businesses face and are deeply sympathetic to their struggles, we must act in the best interest of the community’s health.”

Martin said she considered hiring an attorney, but she said the cost is much more than a fine.

She said her customers safety is a priority.

“We were doing everything we could to make sure customers were safe, they felt safe. We realize there is a virus. Its serious but we’re being persecuted for no reason,” said Martin.

Martin said Mary Lou’s will close after tomorrow and will remain so until the ban on in door dining is lifted. “If we can’t get open and stay open with dine in, we might not be here, and we’ve been in business since 1962.”

