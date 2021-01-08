Muddy River marathon to be held in Cape Girardeau; first in more than 30 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Muddy River Marathon is scheduled to be held in Cape Girardeau, for the first time since the 80s.
“This is the first marathon in nearly 35 years,” said Bryan Kelpe, the owner of the Missouri Running Company.
Missouri Running Company partnered with the Marriott to host the event.
“We started discussing different events and something to highlight Cape Girardeau,” said Kelpe.
They decided to put together a marathon, so runners can see the city.
“The course is going to start at the casino. We’re going to head through downtown running through Main St., under the bridge, out past the high school and then taking the Bloomfield trail out to Dalhousie,” said Kelpe.
From there runners will circle back on old 74 and head downtown.
“So, we’re going to run past the federal building. We’re going to run past Capaha Park. We’re going to run past the common pleas courthouse,” said Kelpe.
Everyone is invited to volunteer or participate.
“We do have a training group that Chris Herrin and Tori Mencemeyer are putting on. And the best way to get started is to be consistent,” said Kelpe.
The Muddy River Marathon takes place on with a start time of 6 a.m. on May 1.
Registration is currently open.
