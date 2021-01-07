Pulaski Co. Courthouse to remain closed until Jan. 19 due to COVID-19

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Pulaski County Courthouse in Mound City, Illinois will be closed on Thursday, January 7.
Plans were to have the courthouse up and running again on Wednesday, Jan. 13, but this has been postponed.
The courthouse will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 19, following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
The closure includes all court services and offices inside and outside the courthouse.
All court and business dates will be extended.
According to the sheriff’s office, the closure is due to COVID-19.
During the closure, the courthouse will undergo a deep cleaning.
The sheriff’s office dispatch and 911 center, patrol units and all emergency services will continue to work out their location inside of the courthouse.
Property taxes or non mandatory court appearance traffic citations can still be paid.
Taxes can be paid at Legence Bank in Mounds, The First State Bank of Olmsted in Olmsted and Mounds, Grand Rivers Bank in Karnak, online here or by mail.
Traffic citations, that do not require a court appearance, can be paid online here.
