District 1 in Ky. reports water over the road

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported water over multiple roads on March 13.
As of 8:30 a.m., the following roads are closed:
Crittenden County
- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters over KY 91 (Mile Point 15.4 to 15.76) at the Kentucky Landing. Estimated reopening date sometime during the day on March 14. Signs and Barricades Posted
Fulton County
- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354 mile point 0.0). Estimated reopening date around March 15. Signs and Barricades Posted
Hickman County
- KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell Corner Area. Signs Posted.
Livingston County
- KY 137/River Road is CLOSED from the 5.2mm to the 15mm between Bayou Creek Bridge and KY 135/Lola Rd at Berrys Ferry Landing. Signs & Barricades Posted
