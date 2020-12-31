What you need to know Dec. 31

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, December 31. Happy New Year’s Eve.
The Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee could see rain and a possible wintry mix this morning as the latest system pushes out of the Heartland.
There could be a few slick spots in our northern counties this morning from last night’s rain and icy mix, but for the most part travel should not be an issue.
Wake-up temps are in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
This afternoon will be cool and cloudy with a few isolated showers or sprinkles in our southern counties.
Highs will rage in the 30s.
There will be a mix bag of conditions New Year’s Eve night into the morning of New Year’s Day throughout regions of the Heartland.
Heavier rain and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight into early Friday morning in our eastern counties.
In our far western Kentucky counties, there is a slight risk for a severe storm early Friday morning, with damaging winds being the main concern.
Freezing rain and sleet is a concern for northern areas of southeast Missouri Friday morning. Slick spots on roadways will be possible.
For the rest of the Heartland, New Year’s Day will start off with rain. A few isolated showers and drizzle could linger through the afternoon hours.
There is a small chance for more rain and possible snow late Saturday into early Sunday.
Temps in the 50s return next week.
- As 2020 comes to a close and 2021 begins, many low-wage workers across the United States are getting a pay bump, as 20 states raise their minimum wage rates by Jan. 1.
- Responses to the coronavirus pandemic and police brutality dominated legislative sessions in 2020, leading to scores of new laws that will take effect in the new year.
- A Colorado National Guard member has the first reported U.S. case of a new and seemingly more contagious variant of the coronavirus that has set off alarm in Britain, while a second case is suspected in another Guard member.
- California hits record COVID-19 deaths as new strain of the virus has been detected.
- The Census Bureau will miss a year-end deadline for handing in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats.
- The man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, with nearly 60 confirmed victims, died Wednesday in California. He was 80.
- Many are looking forward to traveling again, but proof of vaccination may be required when getting away.
- Environmental groups and beachgoers say they’re concerned after finding masks lying around in the sand near the ocean in California.
- Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.
- An emergency room nurse in the San Diego area tested positive for the coronavirus more than a week after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
