What you need to know Dec. 31

What you need to know Dec. 31
What are you doing to ring in 2021? (Source: Live 5)
By Marsha Heller | December 31, 2020 at 3:49 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 3:49 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, December 31. Happy New Year’s Eve.

First Alert Weather

The Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee could see rain and a possible wintry mix this morning as the latest system pushes out of the Heartland.

There could be a few slick spots in our northern counties this morning from last night’s rain and icy mix, but for the most part travel should not be an issue.

Wake-up temps are in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

This afternoon will be cool and cloudy with a few isolated showers or sprinkles in our southern counties.

Highs will rage in the 30s.

There will be a mix bag of conditions New Year’s Eve night into the morning of New Year’s Day throughout regions of the Heartland.

Heavier rain and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight into early Friday morning in our eastern counties.

In our far western Kentucky counties, there is a slight risk for a severe storm early Friday morning, with damaging winds being the main concern.

Freezing rain and sleet is a concern for northern areas of southeast Missouri Friday morning. Slick spots on roadways will be possible.

For the rest of the Heartland, New Year’s Day will start off with rain. A few isolated showers and drizzle could linger through the afternoon hours.

There is a small chance for more rain and possible snow late Saturday into early Sunday.

Temps in the 50s return next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

  • Many are looking forward to traveling again, but proof of vaccination may be required when getting away.
  • Environmental groups and beachgoers say they’re concerned after finding masks lying around in the sand near the ocean in California.
  • Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.
  • An emergency room nurse in the San Diego area tested positive for the coronavirus more than a week after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.