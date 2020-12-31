Police arrest “out of control” customer in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man was arrested for causing trouble at a business in Murray, Kentucky on Tuesday, December, 29.
According to the Murray Police Department, officers responded to a business on Chestnut Street in reference to an “out of control” customer.
When officers arrived they learned that a customer had damaged property at the business and assaulted an employee.
It’s not clear if the employee was hurt.
During their investigation, officers learned the identity of the suspected customer and arrested him on Wednesday.
Jonathan Doran, 36 of Cordova, Tenn., was booked into the Calloway County Jail on criminal mischief 2nd degree, assault 4th degree, menacing and disorderly conduct 2nd degree charges.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.