Officials warn of drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Even though more people will most likely ring in the New Year from home, police remind folks that rides are still available if you can’t get behind the wheel.
New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights for carGO drivers according to director Chris Carnell.
“In years past, we’ve had hundreds of people that need to get home,” Carnell said.
This year Carnell said he’s not sure what to expect since gatherings might be smaller, but has extra drivers available.
“We’ve done some additional training; we’ve incentivized drivers to kind of stick around tonight to make sure everyone does get home safely,” Carnell said.
He said there will be drivers available throughout the night and early morning hours.
“I hope people continue to make sure that if they are drinking that they do get home and drive safely, whether it’s a designated driver or a carGO rideshare,” he said.
Sergeant Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers will be out enforcing traffic safety to prevent any incidents.
“It’s 2020, there’s no excuse at all, there’s never been an excuse. There’s a ton of rideshares, there’s a bunch of options for designated drivers,” Sgt. Hann said.
He also said they’re watching for the influx of people traveling from Southern Illinois.
“It’s something we’re always aware of and the bridge is obviously a dangerous area that we try to keep an eye on anyway to enforce traffic issues,” he said.
Sgt. Hann reminds people buzzed driving is drunk driving.
“Don’t hurt a family, don’t hurt yourselves, don’t put anybody in danger, be smart, be respectful and make sure you drive carefully,” Sgt. Hann said.
Most of the Heartland has some sort of rideshare company.
Either Cargo, Uber, or Lyft. Or you can call your city’s cab company.
