Nurse in quarantine says her online grocery order never came

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A frontline health care worker, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is now fighting a whole new battle to find her groceries.
Nurse Jennifer Lilly told WAFF she ordered groceries from a Walmart on Highway 72 on Tuesday. The expected delivery time was around 6:21 p.m.
The groceries never arrived.
“It’s 7 o’ clock, my groceries still aren’t here,” Lilly said. “I gave her the benefit of the doubt in case she got struck in traffic. I was thinking okay my house is four miles out it really shouldn’t take her that long even with traffic.”
Lilly said she called Walmart but was told her groceries were being delivered by a third party company.
Lilly tells WAFF that Walmart will not refund her for those lost groceries. Instead, she said a Walmart representative would deliver them again with no delivery fee after she repays for the items.
According to Chief Dave Jernigan with the Madison Police Department, they did take a report on a possible grocery theft.
The Chief said they are currently investigating who the third party driver could be. WAFF also reached out to Walmart ourselves, but have not heard anything back.
