13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Reynolds Co., Mo. since Monday

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Center reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 31.
The new cases are considered community acquired.
Health center staff is working to discover if any close contacts of each patient have been possibly exposed. If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
Currently, 409 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Reynolds County, including two deaths.
