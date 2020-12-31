Murray Police officers, dispatchers receive COVID-19 vaccine

Calloway County Public Health Director Kim Paschall gives Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: Murray Police Department)
By Marsha Heller | December 31, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 11:59 AM

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray Police officers and dispatchers received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning, December 31.

Police Chief Jeff Liles also rolled up his sleeve for his first injection of the vaccine.

Calloway County Public Health Director Kim Paschall administered the first doses on Thursday.

In a released statement, the Murray Police Department said, “We are very grateful to be able to receive the vaccine which will allow us to continue to serve our community through this pandemic.”

