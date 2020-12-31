More than 8K new COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,009 new COVID-19 cases and 133 additional deaths on Thursday, December 31.
Of the new deaths reported, the following were in the Heartland:
- Jefferson County: one man in his 80s and one man in his 90s
- Randolph County: one man in his 50s, one woman in her 80s and one man in his 80s
- White County: one man in his 80s
Currently, 4,093 patients are hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 837 are in the ICU and 496 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Illinois is 9.0 percent.
A total of 963,389 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 16,490 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 13,277,4434 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
