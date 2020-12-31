Missouri U.S. Representatives to object Electoral College certification

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Representatives Jason Smith, Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves, and Billy Long have released a joint statement declaring their objection to the Electoral College certification in January 6.
They are joining Missouri’s U.S. Senator Josh Hawley in their objection of certifying the U.S. Presidential election.
In the statement, the Representatives claim their objection spouts from Georgia’s verifying signature process, which was audited earlier this week, Pennsylvania accepting mail ballots, which was given a three day extension by the Supreme Court in mid-October, and absentee ballots in Nevada, which was expanded in September.
The statement continues, claiming these out-of-state accusations diminished the value of Missouri votes, which is determined by the U.S. 2010 census.
It also states that “something [about the election] doesn’t add up,” though, according to Attorney General William Barr, the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the election.
The Representatives have also joined lawsuits and called for a Special Counsel, though Barr has stated that, “I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave.”
