Light Precip This Morning But Cloudy In Most Areas

Rain and the potential for a small wintry mix on the back side of this system is moving through Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel of Missouri this morning. We had reports of all types of precipitation last night but things have calmed down this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 28s to mid-30s. Road conditions will have little to no impact although a few slick spots in our northern areas and elsewhere on bridges can’t be ruled out. Northerly winds behind this front will make it feel like the 20s this morning. Today will be cool and cloudy with a few isolated showers/sprinkles in out southern counties possible. Temperatures will range in the 30s.
Another round of moisture moves in tonight bringing heavy rain and a few thunderstorms along our eastern counties. Currently far western Kentucky is part of a low risk for a severe storm early Friday morning with damaging winds being the primary concern. The opposite will be watched for northern areas of southeast Missouri Friday morning with freezing rain/sleet possible to cause slick spots there. Overall, your New Year’s Eve forecast is looking to be wet.
Friday, New Year’s Day, will start off with some rain early then cloudy during the day with a few isolated showers/drizzle by the afternoon. We will be watching an upper-level disturbance late Saturday into early Sunday that could bring a few showers/snowflakes.
-Lisa
