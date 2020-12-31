Light Precip This Morning But Cloudy In Most Areas

Rain and the potential for a small wintry mix on the back side of this system is moving through Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel of Missouri this morning. We had reports of all types of precipitation last night but things have calmed down this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 28s to mid-30s. Road conditions will have little to no impact although a few slick spots in our northern areas and elsewhere on bridges can’t be ruled out. Northerly winds behind this front will make it feel like the 20s this morning. Today will be cool and cloudy with a few isolated showers/sprinkles in out southern counties possible. Temperatures will range in the 30s.