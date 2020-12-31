Illinois Department of Public Health to monitor new coronavirus variant

“Viruses are constantly changing through mutation and variant virus are expected,” said Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “At this time, we have no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease or death. However, early study shows the variant may spread more easily and quickly. We will continue to work with academic partners, laboratory researchers, physicians, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor for cases.”